Death Lobby Pushes AR-15s For Kids, Called JR-15s

WEE1 Tactical manufactured a new high powered weapons just for the under- 18 demographic.

I'm serious.

It's the Bowery Boys with weapons!

This company doesn't even have a real website.

It's absurd.

Senator Durbin was horrified like any other rational person, and said this during a hearing about gun violence:

Business Insider notes, "The WEE1 Tactical press release notes: "We believe that this introduction early on will produce a deep respect for firearms that continue and last for a lifetime of safety."

The WEE1 Tactical logo looks like a cross between the neo-Nazis and The Walking Dead.

"Here's an ad that came out for an assault rifle this year. This is an ad for a JR-15, a junior AR15,' Senator Durbin said.

He continued, "It’s like an AR-15 but it’s designed for kids. 20% smaller and lighter It's designed for children under the age of 18."

"They show these skulls of children with pacifiers in their mouths," he said.

Why does anyone, let alone a child, need a high-powered assault weapon?

Talk about indoctrinating and "grooming" our kids. These creeps are trying to arm children.

How long before the NRA and their GOP counterparts demands elementary school students carry weapons into classrooms?

California Governor Newsom called this entire thing "vile."

This is VILE.



A skull & crossbones with a pacifier on weapon of war.



Made to look “cute” to appeal to kids.



The manufacturer calls this a “JR-15.”



Every NRA-backed politician should condemn this. pic.twitter.com/VmsqaiCuEM — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) February 17, 2022