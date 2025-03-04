Donald Krasnov Trump Cancels The First Amendment. That's All!

It doesn't work that way, Donald.
Donald Krasnov Trump Cancels The First Amendment. That's All!
Credit: Gage Skidmore/Flickr/CC license 2.0.
By Conover KennardMarch 4, 2025

Donald Krasnov Trump took to Truth Social to say that he will strip federal funding from schools that allow such "Illegal protests," and that "agitators will be imprisoned," adding "NO MASKS!" Interestingly, the Proud Boys, and some of his Jan. 6th rioters wore masks. So, Pumpkin Pol Pot is vowing to imprison any protesters who hurt his feelings with no regard for the First Amendment. He's confusing the United States with Russia again.

"All Federal Funding will STOP for any College, School, or University that allows illegal protests," he wrote. "Agitators will be imprisoned/or permanently sent back to the country from which they came. American students will be permanently expelled or, depending on on [sic] the crime, arrested. NO MASKS! Thank you for your attention to this matter."

Lumpy thinks people protesting against him are from other countries. Agent Krasnov's message didn't go down well.

This is unconstitutional. A violation of the First Amendment. A violation of federalism and the separation of powers. It’s unconstitutionally vague. It’s unlawful. It’s unlawful. It’s unlawful.

Anthony Michael Kreis (@anthonymkreis.bsky.social) 2025-03-04T13:01:04.534Z

Criminalizing protest is a hallmark of authoritarian regimes

Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-03-04T15:16:35.121Z

This is so unconstitutional it’s like a law school issue spotter. Spending clause fail. Separation of powers fail. First Amendment fail. Vagueness fail.

Heidi Kitrosser (@heidikitrosser.bsky.social) 2025-03-04T13:28:57.569Z

Peaceful protests, of course, are not “illegal.” A government ban on peaceful protests would violate the First Amendment. The goal here seems to be intimidation and fear to chill free speech.

Barb McQuade (@barbmcquade.bsky.social) 2025-03-04T15:19:12.053Z

Trump's tariff wars with Canada, Mexico, and China will hurt our economy. The Trump recession is coming, and it will be painful, but the co-president doesn't want you to complain about it.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon