Donald Krasnov Trump took to Truth Social to say that he will strip federal funding from schools that allow such "Illegal protests," and that "agitators will be imprisoned," adding "NO MASKS!" Interestingly, the Proud Boys, and some of his Jan. 6th rioters wore masks. So, Pumpkin Pol Pot is vowing to imprison any protesters who hurt his feelings with no regard for the First Amendment. He's confusing the United States with Russia again.
"All Federal Funding will STOP for any College, School, or University that allows illegal protests," he wrote. "Agitators will be imprisoned/or permanently sent back to the country from which they came. American students will be permanently expelled or, depending on on [sic] the crime, arrested. NO MASKS! Thank you for your attention to this matter."
Lumpy thinks people protesting against him are from other countries. Agent Krasnov's message didn't go down well.
Trump's tariff wars with Canada, Mexico, and China will hurt our economy. The Trump recession is coming, and it will be painful, but the co-president doesn't want you to complain about it.