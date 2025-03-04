Donald Krasnov Trump Cancels The First Amendment. That's All!

Donald Krasnov Trump took to Truth Social to say that he will strip federal funding from schools that allow such "Illegal protests," and that "agitators will be imprisoned," adding "NO MASKS!" Interestingly, the Proud Boys, and some of his Jan. 6th rioters wore masks. So, Pumpkin Pol Pot is vowing to imprison any protesters who hurt his feelings with no regard for the First Amendment. He's confusing the United States with Russia again.

"All Federal Funding will STOP for any College, School, or University that allows illegal protests," he wrote. "Agitators will be imprisoned/or permanently sent back to the country from which they came. American students will be permanently expelled or, depending on on [sic] the crime, arrested. NO MASKS! Thank you for your attention to this matter."

Lumpy thinks people protesting against him are from other countries. Agent Krasnov's message didn't go down well.

This is unconstitutional. A violation of the First Amendment. A violation of federalism and the separation of powers. It’s unconstitutionally vague. It’s unlawful. It’s unlawful. It’s unlawful. — Anthony Michael Kreis (@anthonymkreis.bsky.social) 2025-03-04T13:01:04.534Z

Criminalizing protest is a hallmark of authoritarian regimes — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-03-04T15:16:35.121Z

This is so unconstitutional it’s like a law school issue spotter. Spending clause fail. Separation of powers fail. First Amendment fail. Vagueness fail. — Heidi Kitrosser (@heidikitrosser.bsky.social) 2025-03-04T13:28:57.569Z

Peaceful protests, of course, are not “illegal.” A government ban on peaceful protests would violate the First Amendment. The goal here seems to be intimidation and fear to chill free speech. — Barb McQuade (@barbmcquade.bsky.social) 2025-03-04T15:19:12.053Z

