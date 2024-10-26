Trump Now Wants American Citizen Jack Smith Deported. That's All!

The felonious former President escalated his attacks against special counsel Jack Smith for daring to investigate his numerous crimes. On Thursday, Trump said that if elected, he would "fire mean man" Jack Smith within seconds.

Well, it's Friday, and Trump said on WABC 770 AM’s “Cats & Cosby Show” with hosts John Catsimatidis and Rita Cosby that he wants to deport American citizen Jack Smith.

"And you have to get the killers, the murderers, and the mentally deranged; you have to get them out," the disgraced former President said.

"And we should throw Jack Smith out with them, the mentally deranged people," he added. "Jack Smith should be considered mentally deranged, and he should be thrown out of the country."

That's an interesting case of projection. Trump, who is becoming progressively more mentally unstable, thinks if an American citizen is mentally "deranged," they should have their citizenship stripped from them and be thrown out of their own country.

JFC make it end already. https://t.co/WFPsVmykcO — Suburban Curmudgeon🤨 (@lividddh) October 25, 2024

This coming from Dementia Don 😂😂 https://t.co/DwSMFLcsKx — Vito Derango (@VitoDerango) October 25, 2024

Tell me more about Biden weaponizing the DOJ. This guy wants to deport American citizens because he thinks they aren't nice to him. https://t.co/kmfbHZmFm4 — MC (@yourbassist) October 25, 2024

Folks, he's telling us what he'll do. You won't be able to say "I didn't know." https://t.co/B6qrRgz3xQ — Andrés Spokoiny 🌟🌟🌟 (@Spokoiny) October 25, 2024

Everyday he tells us he’s a fascist. Why that doesn’t matter to some blows my mind. https://t.co/SOomSQ68sn — Vinny Caito (@vincecaito) October 25, 2024

What's worse is that we're watching his mental decline in real-time, and yet the red hats will still vote for him. And we don't throw people with mental health conditions out of the United States. That means Trump can stay here, and Gitmo is a United States military prison, so he can stay close to home if that's where he ends up. I'm joking. Sort of. Or how about San Quentin? I hear it's nice there. He can work the fries in the prison kitchen. You see how helpful we are here?