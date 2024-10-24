Trump: I Will Fire 'Mean Man' Jack Smith 'Within Seconds' If Elected

I don't think he's law and order-y after all.
By Conover KennardOctober 24, 2024

Donald J. Trump told Hugh Hewitt that, if elected, he would "fire" special counsel Jack Smith within "two seconds" of his first day in office. At the same time, the former President praised District Judge Aileen Cannon, who tossed out the classified documents case, as "brave" and brilliant."

As it happens, Cannon, who lacks experience, is on the list for Trump's attorney general if he gets the coveted keys to the White House again.

"You're either going to have to pardon yourself, or you're going to have to fire Jack Smith; which one will you do?" Hewitt asked.

"Oh, it's so easy. It's so easy," Trump said. "You have this crooked person, this [unclear] person. We had a brave, brilliant judge in Florida. She was a brilliant judge, by the way, I don't know [unclear] I just spoke to her, never spoke to her. But we had a brave and really brilliant judge, and what she has suffered through with these [unclear]."

"Jack Smith is a scoundrel, he's a very dishonest man in my opinion, very dishonest man, and he's a mean man, a mean man, but his problem is he's so mean that he always goes too far like the raid of Mar-a-Lago," he continued. "You know, I'm going to sue them. I am suing them essentially, [unclear] but I'm suing them for raiding Mar-a-Lago. They went into my young son's room, and they went through his clothing. They went through my wife's room."

"I don't think they'll impeach me if I fire Jack Smith," Trump later said on the show. "He's a scoundrel … He's so mean."

"I could've gotten Hillary Clinton very easily," he told Hewitt. "I could've had her put in jail."

There is a stark difference between Harris and Trump. There are many differences, but one stands out. When "lock him up" chants start at Harris rallies, she says that will be left to the courts. Trump, in contrast, is running a campaign on revenge against his perceived enemies who dare to hold him accountable for his actions. Trump has never been held accountable in his miserable life.

