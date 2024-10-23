Quelle Surprise!: Aileen Cannon On The List For Trump's AG

The Felon's campaign lists Aileen Cannon, who tossed out Trump's classified documents case, as a possible candidate for attorney general if he wins the election. This sounds like a quid pro quo to me. I hope Merrick Garland isn't napping again.

ABC News reports:

Cannon's name appears on a document reviewed by ABC News titled "Transition Planning: Legal Principals," which lists potential staffing for the White House counsel's office, the Department of Justice, the FBI, and U.S. attorneys' offices, as well as proposed candidates for the top legal positions within multiple government agencies, should Trump be reelected.

The document was drafted by Trump's top advisers with input from Boris Epshteyn, who oversees Trump's legal team and is one of Trump's most trusted advisers, sources familiar with the matter said.

Cannon's name appears second after former SEC Chairman Jay Clayton, according to the document reviewed by ABC News, which includes nearly a dozen potential candidates for attorney general. Cannon's name was added to the list well after the classified documents case was thrown out over the summer, the sources said.

Trump nominated Cannon as a U.S. district judge for the Southern District of Florida in 2020 and has repeatedly praised her for dismissing the 40 criminal counts brought by special counsel Jack Smith related to Trump's handling of classified materials after leaving the White House.

Cannon dismissed the case on the first day of the Republican National Convention in July, on the grounds that Smith's appointment as special counsel overseeing the case was unconstitutional because he was not appointed by the president or confirmed by Congress. Smith has appealed that decision.