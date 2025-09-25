Jesse Watters Suggests Bombing The UN Over Escalator-Gate, That's All!

What are Fox News personalities Greg Gutfeld and Jesse Watters outraged about today? Welcome to Escalator-gate. The escalator at the United Nations stopped just after Donald Trump and Melania Trump got on, and he had to hobble up the stairs like a regular person. MAGA is very upset over this and thinks it might be sabotage. But there is more to this story. The UN stated that the elevator stopping was likely triggered for safety as a videographer was standing backwards ahead of the president, trying to film him. So, Trump was foiled by his own vanity.

Still, Watters thinks the UN should be bombed, Media Matters reports. Mind you, this is from the party that wants Democrats to tone down political rhetoric.

"You know, Jesse, you're the person I go to when I want to know what's behind a story," Gutfeld said. "What's going on with the escalator? What do you think?"

"Yeah, they sabotaged him," Watters insisted. "And they could have hurt the First Lady. Trump would've fallen and he would've gotten back up, but, you know..."

"They would've blamed it on his rhetoric," Gutfeld chimed in.

"And then they sabotaged the teleprompter," Watters insisted. "I mean, this is an insurrection. And what we need to do is either leave the UN or we need to bomb it. It is in New York, though, right?"

"Could be some fallout there," Watters continued. "Alright, maybe gas it?"

"Don't gas it," he said. "Okay, but we need to destroy it. Maybe can we demolish the building? Have everybody leave and then we will demolish the building."

Notice how there is no backlash to Watters' call for violence against the United Nations. And there was no backlash when Brian Killpeople called for killing unhoused Americans. Sure, the multimillionaire Fox host issued a shitty apology for wanting to murder vulnerable Americans, including veterans, then he went about his day. But if a late-night comic makes an innocuous remark, then right-wing talking heads get out the torches and pitchforks. The violent rhetoric is coming from the right. Tone it down, Jesse.