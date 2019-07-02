Shameless Fox Hosts Admit They'd Rip Obama For Meeting With Kim Jong-Un

For the first several minutes The Five congratulated Trump for meeting with Kim Jong-un, amplifying the historic aspect of it all. but a few minutes later they admitted their complete hypocrisy when it comes to anybody else other than Donald who would meet with a hostile dictator.

Jesse Watters, who's bidding to become the leader of the he-man Trump Fluffer Committee, complained that Trump was being attacked for trying to negotiate a nuclear deal, setting it up for the unfunny and opaque Greg Gutfeld, who at least got a bit honest for a change.

"Of course they're going to attack him, that's what they do," Gutfeld grunted. "And let's be honest, if it were the adversary, an adversary from your party on the other side doing it, we would do the same thing."

Watters concurred, smugly saying, "How dare Obama meet with a dictator with no preconditions."

"Exactly," Gutfeld agreed.

No joke. That's exactly how they attacked President Obama's every move for his entire presidency.

It's sickening to see how how cavalier they are about being phonies and political shills when it comes to promoting their political beliefs. They admitted they lie to their viewers when they criticize Democrats and praise Republicans for the exact same actions.

Classless to the end.