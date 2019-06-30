High-Ranking North Korean Defector: Kim Jong-Un Fell In Love With Trump Because He Is Not 'Moral'

A high-ranking North Korean defector told NBC's Richard Engel that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un loves Donald Trump because he's not "moral."

"The highest-ranking North Korean defector in decades told me Kim Jong UN likes President Trump because he’s not 'moral' and doesn't judge," Engel revealed in a tweet,

The defector told Engel: "All previous U.S. presidents so far have been very moral and they paid great attention on the America’s moral image."