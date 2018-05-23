Pete Hegseth: Kim Jong-Un Wants Summit Because He's Bored With Murder?

One of Trump's most dedicated propagandists, Fox News' Pete Hegseth, told his Fox and Friends brethren that the reason the North Korean dictator wants a meeting with Trump is because he doesn't love murdering his people anymore.

This is as harebrained, silly and unserious a response as I've ever heard before on why North Korea wants to have a face-to-face meeting with the United States.

Not to mention it brings up the number one reason why we should NOT meet with North Korea: human rights.

Hegseth has been bucking for a big job in the Trump administration and his comments are always skewed with that in mind.

Pete was on to describe how the denuclearization of North Korea would be carried out and of course, just do the opposite of the Iran nuclear deal.

And then this happened.

AINSLEY EARHARDT (CO-HOST): Why do you think he agreed to this meeting -- Kim Jong Un? PETE HEGSETH (FOX & FRIENDS WEEKEND CO-HOST): Kim Jong Un? I think he wants a picture with the American president. STEVE DOOCY (CO-HOST): He's hungry. HEGSETH: Yeah -- the sanctions are having massive effect there, there's no doubt. The Chinese have put the screws to him on that. The Chinese are still playing a double game absolutely. And then I think there is probably a point at which the guy who wants to meet with Dennis Rodman and loves NBA basketball and loves western pop culture, probably doesn't love being the guy that has to murder his people all day long. Probably wants some normalization. And let's give it to him if we can make the world safer.

I will leave you to your thoughts but I will say this proves how dangerous state-sponsored propaganda is. And it's not like Fox News doesn't know how bad it is in North Korea:

Humanitarian Crisis in North Korea:

•31,000+ defections to South Korea since 1998

•Up to 120,000 held in political prisoner camps

•70% of pop. dependent on govt rations

•2017: Estimated 41% of pop. was undernourished

•Nearly one in three children under 5 suffer from stunting https://t.co/6M9Tnq6S5O

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Fox News Research (@FoxNewsResearch) May 22, 2018

And that Republicans and their enablers on Fox just don't care a bit about human rights and the suffering of the North Korean people under this despot. It's just "normalizing" if he stops throwing anyone he doesn't like in a torture-to-death camp.

The United States of America has worked to isolate Kim because he's a despot, but now we've got Trump in the White House. Our country now forgets about torture victims in exchange for a political win for Trump.