Fox News: Trump Versus Obama On North Korea

This video was made a year ago, but it's more relevant today than it was then, especially after Trump's little trot in the DMZ for the photo op with the ruthless, lying, murderous dictator Kim Jong-un.

You know how we often say, "If this were Barack Obama...."? Well, this video illustrates how utterly hypocritical Fox News is when it comes to that question.

Barack Obama as candidate said he would talk to the likes of North Korean and Iranian leaders without preconditions. Fox News lost their minds. But when Trump gave Kim Jong-un exactly what he wanted -- legitimacy and the photo op -- Fox News fell all over themselves to laud his manliness, charm, and cunning.

It's 3 minutes of sheer hypocrisy, but it's worth watching and sharing with your annoying relatives who think Fox News is the be-all and end-all of political honesty. I just like seeing that side-by-side cynicism and naked partisanship on display, especially now that Trump has done everything but sleep with Kim Jong-un in the hopes of winning a Nobel Prize he will never, ever get.

UPDATE: Mercedes Schlapp, who was at the time a Fox News contributor, tweeted this in February, 2016: