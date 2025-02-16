Co-President Donald Hits 'Front Line Of Surveillance' For Bird Flu

Not only are co-president Donald and President Musk dismantling efforts to find cures for cancer and other deadly diseases, the narcissistic billionaire notified laboratories in a national network of 58 facilities that respond to the spread of bird flu on Friday that 25 percent of the staff in a central program office coordinating their work was fired in the administration’s mass layoffs of federal employees.

MAKE BIRD FLU GREAT AGAIN!

Politico reports:

USDA’s National Animal Health Laboratory Network program office has a staff of only 14 people, but it plays a major role in responding to animal disease outbreaks. It’s responsible for data management, ensuring that labs across the country are conducting the same tests and following similar protocols to accurately and effectively track animal diseases.

The labs that make up the American Association of Veterinary Laboratory Diagnosticians were informed that testing and other responses to the H5N1 outbreak would be slower after the layoff, said Keith Poulsen, director of the Wisconsin Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory.

“They’re the front line of surveillance for the entire outbreak,” Poulsen said. “They’re already underwater and they are constantly short-staffed, so if you take all the probationary staff out, you’ll take out the capacity to do the work.”

Avian influenza has killed more than 100 million birds since the start of the current outbreak in 2022, including 22 million in the last 30 days, according to USDA’s latest data. The virus has spread in the past year to dairy cattle, infecting the majority of California’s herds and setting off outbreaks in more than a dozen states.

USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service announced a third spillover event — the term for when a new strain of the virus infects another species — in dairy cattle in Arizona, another indicator that the nation has not yet contained the H5N1 virus.