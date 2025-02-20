Trump Admin Says It ‘Accidentally’ Fired Bird Flu Officials

In the middle of another pandemic, Donald Trump proves again he is shockingly incompetent.
Trump Admin Says It ‘Accidentally’ Fired Bird Flu Officials
By NewsHound EllenFebruary 20, 2025

As C&L’s Conover Kennard has reported, Unelected President Elon Musk recently fired a big chunk of government workers on the already-stretched “front line” of bird flu safety.

Apparently, Musk’s latest blunder did not go over too well with the public.

Now, the Puppet Trump administration is calling it an “accident.”

NBC News has the deets:

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said Tuesday that, over the weekend, it accidentally fired "several" agency employees who are working on the federal government's response to the H5N1 avian flu outbreak.

"Although several positions supporting [bird flu efforts] were notified of their terminations over the weekend, we are working to swiftly rectify the situation and rescind those letters," a USDA spokesperson said in a statement. "USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service frontline positions are considered public safety positions, and we are continuing to hire the workforce necessary to ensure the safety and adequate supply of food to fulfill our statutory mission."

The spokesperson noted that several agency positions were already exempted from the sweeping cuts President Donald Trump's administration is making across the federal government, adding that the Agriculture Department "continues to prioritize the response to highly pathogenic avian influenza."

The firings were no accident but a stunningly inept mistake by Musk and his totally unqualified "government efficiency" team, rubber stamped by Puppet President Donald Trump, as part of their effort to slash the federal government for the sake of billionaire tax cuts. The only accident was that they got caught bungling.

The Musk/Trump admin now has to spend unnecessary government resources rehiring people that should never have been fired in the first place. While bird flu cases and the cost of eggs skyrocket.

This, less than a week after the Musk/Trump administration scrambled to reverse Musk’s similarly harebrained firing of nuclear safety experts.

Think all these fired workers will want to come back to this administration? Or will even more money have to be spent recruiting new workers? While eggs become more scarce and more expensive?

