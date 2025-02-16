SNL 50th Anniversary Live

This should be a blast.

AP News:

On Friday, they had a concert in Radio City Music Hall. It's streaming on Peacock.

Popular past Hosts, including many members of SNL's Five-Timers Club, will be in the house. Here are the names confirmed to appear on February 16 so far, but count on a few unannounced cameos!

Adam Driver

Alec Baldwin

Ana Gasteyer

Ayo Edibiri

Bad Bunny

Billy Crystal

Cher

Dave Chappelle

John Mulaney

Jon Hamm

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Kim Kardashian

Leslie Jones

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Martin Short

Mike Myers

Miles Teller

Miley Cyrus

Paul McCartney

Paul Simon

Pedro Pascal

Peyton Manning

Quinta Brunson

Rachel Dratch

Rev. Al Sharpton

Robert De Niro

Sabrina Carpenter

Scarlett Johansson

Steve Martin

Tom Hanks

Woody Harrelson

And the list grows:

NBC can confirm the following former cast who'll also be in Studio 8H for the historic night, including Tina Fey, who is among the iconic former staff writers who've returned to work on the special:

Adam Sandler

Amy Poehler

Andy Samberg

Bill Murray

Chevy Chase

Chris Rock

Eddie Murphy

Fred Armisen

Garrett Morris

Jane Curtin

Jason Sudeikis

Jimmy Fallon

Kate McKinnon

Kristen Wiig

Laraine Newman

Maya Rudolph

Molly Shannon

Pete Davidson

Seth Meyers

Tina Fey

Tracy Morgan

Will Ferrell

Will Forte

There were so many iconic moments from the show that are too many to discuss here.

But chat away in the open thread.