SNL 50th Anniversary Live

It should be a doozy.
By John AmatoFebruary 16, 2025

This should be a blast.

AP News:

Fifty seasons of “Saturday Night Live” sketches, songs and special guests will be celebrated Sunday as the variety show celebrates its landmark anniversary.

The pop culture juggernaut has launched the careers of generations of comedians, from Bill Murray to Eddie Murphy and Tina Fey to Kristen Wiig.

Many of those stars will be on hand for “SNL50: The Anniversary Celebration,” airing live from New York on Sunday beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern and 5 p.m. Pacific.

On Friday, they had a concert in Radio City Music Hall. It's streaming on Peacock.

Popular past Hosts, including many members of SNL's Five-Timers Club, will be in the house. Here are the names confirmed to appear on February 16 so far, but count on a few unannounced cameos!

  • Adam Driver
  • Alec Baldwin
  • Ana Gasteyer
  • Ayo Edibiri
  • Bad Bunny
  • Billy Crystal
  • Cher
  • Dave Chappelle
  • John Mulaney
  • Jon Hamm
  • Julia Louis-Dreyfus
  • Kim Kardashian
  • Leslie Jones
  • Lin-Manuel Miranda
  • Martin Short
  • Mike Myers
  • Miles Teller
  • Miley Cyrus
  • Paul McCartney
  • Paul Simon
  • Pedro Pascal
  • Peyton Manning
  • Quinta Brunson
  • Rachel Dratch
  • Rev. Al Sharpton
  • Robert De Niro
  • Sabrina Carpenter
  • Scarlett Johansson
  • Steve Martin
  • Tom Hanks
  • Woody Harrelson

And the list grows:
NBC can confirm the following former cast who'll also be in Studio 8H for the historic night, including Tina Fey, who is among the iconic former staff writers who've returned to work on the special:

  • Adam Sandler
  • Amy Poehler
  • Andy Samberg
  • Bill Murray
  • Chevy Chase
  • Chris Rock
  • Eddie Murphy
  • Fred Armisen
  • Garrett Morris
  • Jane Curtin
  • Jason Sudeikis
  • Jimmy Fallon
  • Kate McKinnon
  • Kristen Wiig
  • Laraine Newman
  • Maya Rudolph
  • Molly Shannon
  • Pete Davidson
  • Seth Meyers
  • Tina Fey
  • Tracy Morgan
  • Will Ferrell
  • Will Forte

There were so many iconic moments from the show that are too many to discuss here.

But chat away in the open thread.

