LOL: Pence Lies, Says Trump Was Tough On North Korea

Former VP Mike Pence falsely claimed that North Korea never tested any ballistic missiles because the Trump administration was so tough on Kim Jong-Un.

Don't stop laughing.

Truth never comes into play on Fox News because they need to attack the sitting president at all times while rewriting the disaster that was the Trump administration.

Why are Pence's panties in a bunch?

North Korea launched an ICBM missile during the NATO summit in Brussels, so Fox News and Pence tried to rewrite the Trump's love affair and photo-op foreign policy with the autocratic leader of North Korea and made believe he was too afraid to launch missiles under their watch.

Doocy asked how South Koreans feel about this test and Pence tried to deflect away from the Trump administration's love affair with North Korea with a pack of lies.

"South Korea responded strongly with five different short-range missile launches, but it's important to remember this stopped happening under the Trump and Pence administration," Pence said, with brazen abandon.

"Because we stood up to Kim Jong-Un. We brought a maximum pressure campaign on him and when he realized that there was no give in our administration he came to the table for those historic summits in Hanoi and in Singapore and for four years no nuclear testing and no intercontinental ballistic missiles," he continued, ignoring the tests of the most powerful nuclear bombs North Korea had at the time.

Stood up to? Really? Pressure? Trump never got a real deal with North Korea and instead bragged that the two leaders were in love in 2018. That's true strength in the face of a murderous dictator.

"And then we fell in love, okay? No really. he wrote me beautiful love letters. They're great letters and then we fell in love," Trump said.

And Trump cowered after North Korea kept breaking their no testing promises.

In August of 2019, North Korea conducted another ballistic missile launch, violating an apparent promise to U.S. President Donald Trump to refrain from such tests after the conclusion of U.S.-South Korean military exercises.

Trump said, "I think we have a very good relationship (The love letters proves this) he likes testing missiles."

John Bolton, Trump's NSA at the time was heavily critical of Trump's behavior towards North Korea.

Bolton said the focus on holding summits with Kim is misplaced. He said the U.S. needs to be more concerned about ending the nuclear threat posed by North Korea. "It seems to be clear that the DPRK has not made a strategic decision to give up its nuclear weapons," Bolton declared at the start of his remarks. "In fact, I think the contrary is true. I think the strategic decision that Kim Jong Un is operating through is he will do whatever he can to keep a deliverable nuclear weapons capability."

But sure, Mike. You guys were really tough on North Korea.