Brian Kilmeade Apologizes For Wanting 'Involuntary Lethal Injection' For Homeless

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade expressed regret for calling to kill homeless and mentally ill people.
By David EdwardsSeptember 14, 2025

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade expressed regret for calling to kill homeless and mentally ill people.

In a Sunday appearance on Fox News, Kilmeade addressed the remarks he made last week.

"In the morning, we were discussing the murder of Iryna Zarutska and Charlotte, North Carolina. "How to stop these kinds of attacks by homeless, mentally ill assailants, including institutionalizing or jailing such people so they cannot attack again."

"Now, during that discussion, I wrongly said they should get lethal injections," he continued. "I apologize for that extremely callous remark."

"I'm obviously aware that not all mentally ill homeless people act as the perpetrator did in North Carolina, and that so many homeless people deserve our empathy and compassion."

During his remarks last week, Kilmeade said that homeless and mentally ill people should be given a choice.

"Either you take the resources that we're going to give you, or you decide that you gotta be locked up in jail. That's the way it has to be now," he remarked. "Or uh, involuntary lethal injection. Or something."

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon