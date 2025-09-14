Brian Kilmeade Apologizes For Wanting 'Involuntary Lethal Injection' For Homeless

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade expressed regret for calling to kill homeless and mentally ill people.

In a Sunday appearance on Fox News, Kilmeade addressed the remarks he made last week.

"In the morning, we were discussing the murder of Iryna Zarutska and Charlotte, North Carolina. "How to stop these kinds of attacks by homeless, mentally ill assailants, including institutionalizing or jailing such people so they cannot attack again."

"Now, during that discussion, I wrongly said they should get lethal injections," he continued. "I apologize for that extremely callous remark."

"I'm obviously aware that not all mentally ill homeless people act as the perpetrator did in North Carolina, and that so many homeless people deserve our empathy and compassion."

During his remarks last week, Kilmeade said that homeless and mentally ill people should be given a choice.

"Either you take the resources that we're going to give you, or you decide that you gotta be locked up in jail. That's the way it has to be now," he remarked. "Or uh, involuntary lethal injection. Or something."