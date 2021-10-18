Media Bites
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Brian Kilmeade Calls For Boycott Of 'Anti-American' Superman Comic

And you thought Mr. PotatoHead caused a controversy on Fox News!
By John Amato
1 hour ago by John Amato
Views:

Fox host Brian Kilmeade claimed that DC comics is changing its Superman slogan because they hate America, after they dropped the phrase "American way" from Superman's motto.

"Now it seems America once again is upset and embarrassed about being American," Kilmeade opined to Sandra Smith.

Sandra echoed DC comics' response by saying they believe Superman is for everyone in the world.

"It's just more inclusive," she said. But they both didn't believe it.

Kilmeade then laid down the law and came up with a solution for the deluded MAGA lunatics watching their program.

"The only thing you can do, if you are an American consumer, decide that if you are anti-American maybe I'm gonna choose a different cartoon," Kilmeade said, urging a boycott. (Is that "cancel culture"?)

Fox News is antagonizing right-wing Americans with phony conspiracies and anti-American rhetoric right out of Stalin's playbook.

I've heard from anonymous sources that Pepe Le Pew feels abused and forgotten since Fox News dropped him from their grievance-programming.

Change is inevitable. It's not evil or anti-anything. It just is.

Conservatives long for the days where they can refuse service to a black American, spit on a gay person and shoot a tree-hugger.

Don't tug on Superman's Cape, Brian Kilmeade.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team