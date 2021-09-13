Brian Kilmeade Demands Biden 'Yell At Black Americans' To Get Vax

During an interview with traitor Trump's former doctor, now Texas (of course) Congressman, Ronnie Jackson, Fox and Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade demanded president Biden "yell" at Black Americans to get vaccinated.

Funny how we don't see many African Americans attacking hospitals, first responders or people in stores wearing masks or administering vaccines.

The former presidential doctor joined the F&F crew and played up his good-ole-boy routine. Jackson said he's not anti-VAX, but refuses to get behind any sort of vaccine mandate, especially for kids.

Kilmeade then cited an unnamed study claiming 52% of Americans oppose vaccine mandates and 70% of Republicans are not in support of these mandates.

In the latest CNN polling over 54% of Americans support mandates in schools, at events and concerts and at at work. But Kilmeade was holding a piece of paper, so he must be right.

Jackson admitted he got vaccinated because Nancy Pelosi made him.

Kilmeade then bashed President Biden for losing patience with Americans refusing to protect themselves and others from the pandemic. Brian also claiming without proof or citation that Ph.D.'s and medical workers are against getting vaccinated.

"When the United States president is losing patience, he is losing patience with PhDs. They are one of the largest sections of people who aren’t getting the shot,” Kilmeade proclaimed without sourcing his information.

"Medical workers as well as, African-Americans, because only four of ten have gotten the shot," Kilmeade huffed,

Then Kilmeade got racist because the brown people must be singled out.

“Why doesn’t the president call out African-Americans who put him in office and yell at them to get the shot?” he screeched.

There has been vaccine hesitancy with the African-American community but that has changed since the Delta variant started ravaging across the south.

As Tommy Christopher writes, "Black Americans have surpassed White Americans in rate of vaccination by double digits, according to a new NBC News poll."

Among all adults, 69 percent say they have gotten the vaccine, with 13 percent saying they will not take the vaccine, and the rest either unsure or expressing some willingness to eventually get vaccinated. Black Americans were the racial group most likely to say they’ve been vaccinated at 76 percent, with Latinos also above the average at 71 percent, and White people at 66 percent. The lowest self-reported rate of vaccinations was among respondents who voted for former President Donald Trump in 2020. Only 50 percent of those Trump voters say they have been vaccinated.

Kilmeade wants President Biden to scold Black people. Yeah, that'll fix things.

I'm sure KKK Republicans will be happy about that.