Brian Kilmeade Compares Trump And Musk To The Stars Of Lethal Weapon

Now fictional characters are supposed to justify the billionaire takeover of the US government.
By John AmatoFebruary 17, 2025

Brian Kilmeade lowered himself into the feces in MAGA toilets by comparing billionaires Elon Musk and Donald Trump trying to destroy the US government with actors Mel Gibson and Danny Glover from the movie Lethal Weapon.

Kilmeade is so far up Trump's ass he had to make believe Musk and Trump are handsome.

Handsome? I threw up in my mouth, not a little, but a lot.

Why does the media have such a hard time believing that two powerful, successful, handsome men could work together with one objective?

It's happened before, and America accepted it.

Remember, for example, Lethal Weapon?

Four separate times.

Mel Gibson, Danny Glover.

Watch. any Glover watch.

There is nothing at all comparable with the film or the characters, but MAGA enablers want so much for their followers to believe Musk and Trump are cool, action figures instead of the creeps and degenerates they are.

