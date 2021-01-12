Fox News Surrenders To Trump's MAGA Domestic Terrorist Supporters

On Fox and Friends this morning, host Brian Kilmeade warned that impeaching Trump would further inflame MAGA supporters like the ones who rioted at the Capitol building.

New reports say there are domestic terrorist plots against all 50 states.

"We see what's happening around this country, how 50 state houses are being threatened on Inauguration Day. This is the last thing you want to do -- it astounds me!" Kilmeade said.

ProPublica has reported these domestic terrorists were planning these violent attacks for weeks on end and didn't try to hide it from law enforcement, so how could anything that they or their party does to Trump make it any worse?

After discussing incoming Majority Leader Schumer's plans, Brian said sarcastically and with much exasperation, "Fantastic idea!"

Fox and Friends are furious that Nancy Pelosi said on 60 Minutes that Trump was an "imminent threat."

Donald Trump IS an imminent threat and it's not only Democrats saying it.

There are many Republicans in the media and former Trump cabinet members calling for Trump's removal from office including his former Chief of Staff Gen. Kelly.