Utah Trump Supporter Arrested For Calling In 1000s Of Threats To Members Of Congress

The FBI finally arrested a Trump supporter who phoned in over 2,000 threats to members of Congress over the past two years.

Here is a sample of some of the threats Scott Brian Haven thought he had the right to make, according to the charging document:

"[Representative 1] ought to be shot." (3/3/2017)

"[Haven] would like to slice [Senator 1]'s head off and [Senator 2]'s head too." (5/17/2018, one of 32 phone calls)

When Haven was called by an agent on June 6, 2018, Haven screamed at him: "Come arrest me! I would like to beat the fucking shit out of you for just trying!"

"You guys really enjoy killing babies, huh? Do you like being a fucking baby killer you bitch?" (1/31/2019)

Called in to the office of Senator 1, telling the staff that if "anyone in the Democrat leadership refers to Trump as Hitler again" he will raise his 2nd amendment right against them. (3/21/2019)

You can read more in the complaint linked above, but I can't help wondering why on earth it took over 2,000 phone calls and 3 years to arrest this guy when his threats were obscene, graphic, violent and specific. The complaint suggests he downplayed his rhetoric, saying he was just angry and/or frustrated and wouldn't carry out any threats.

But TWO THOUSAND phone calls suggests something more than idle frustration. Trump gives these people permission to act on their irrational anger and frustration, inviting them to do harm to those he perceives as enemies. It should not take this long and that many threats to do something. According to the complaint, he made 1,499 calls to the Congressional switchboard in 5 1/2 months (May 17, 2018 to October 29, 2018) and another 850 calls to the switchboard from May 1, 2019 to May 28, 2019.

This man needs to be locked the hell up and deprogrammed. The abortion rhetoric alone is going to get women or doctors or both killed.