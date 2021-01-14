Politics
Proud Boy Wannabe Arrested: Owned Munitions Stockpile, Made Death Threats To Sen-Elect Warnock

More proof that Parler was the place where domestic terrorists were organizing.
By John Amato

A convicted felon and Proud Boy supporter named Eduard Florea was arrested in his Queens home after his violent posts on Parler surfaced. He was found "stockpiling military-style combat knives and more than 1,000 rifle rounds in his New York home."

Law enforcement is taking the insurrection at the Capitol very seriously in order to curtail future violence from domestic terrorists.

Eduard Florea, 40, was charged with possessing ammunition as a convicted felon and denied bail after the FBI searched his Queens home and interviewed him about a series of threats about the deadly siege on the U.S. Capitol they said he made on the social network Parler.

Prosecutors said the software engineer vowed to travel to the nation’s capital and slice “a throat” at the Jan. 6 riot by supporters of President Donald Trump. Another post attributed to Florea threatened the life of U.S. Sen.-elect Raphael Warnock of Georgia, authorities said. He posted on Jan. 6 that "Here in New York we are target rich .... dead men can't pass [expletive] laws .... I will fight so help me god."

The only reason Florea wasn't an actual member of the Proud Boys is that he hadn't fulfilled the attendance requirement yet.

He is being held without bail.

