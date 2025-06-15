No Kings Day: Arrests Made, Proud Boys, Brass Knuckles, And Guns

On 'No Kings Day' on Saturday, arrests were made after people protested against Donald Trump's authoritarian and lawless actions. Those arrested weren't protesters; they were TACO supporters, including at least one Proud Boy. In Northern Virginia, a man, Joseph R. Checklick Jr, 21, intentionally drove an SUV through a crowd of departing protesters, striking at least one person, police said.



Members of the far-right fascist Proud Boys group appeared at a "No Kings" protest in Atlanta, wearing the group's black and yellow colors. Something about free speech genuinely bothers Trump supporters.

In Florida, Stephen Libardon, 65, from Silver Springs, was charged with battery after pushing a protester, an act that officers witnessed.

Michael Loren, 47, from Dunnellon, wearing Proud Boy clothing, was charged with battery and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, WESH reports. Officers said they witnessed Loren pushing a protester and found him in possession of brass knuckles.

A masked man, obviously afraid of contracting COVID (wink wink), was arrested at the Nashville 'No Kings' protest after he tapped on a handgun and pulled it out of its holster to show people he was armed. He also spat on and shoved protesters as he walked through the crowd, the Tennessee Lookout reports. He was wearing the same colors the Proud Boys wear.

The man carried a 'Don't Tread On Me' flag, so after he was handcuffed, protesters yelled out, “You got tread on!”

Trump fans believe that we are supposed to sit back and accept the president's lawlessness and insanely cruel behavior. Still, they got a rude awakening when millions of Americans took to the streets nationwide.