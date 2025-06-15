No Kings Day: Arrests Made, Proud Boys, Brass Knuckles, And Guns

That's not very free speech-y of them.
By Conover KennardJune 15, 2025

On 'No Kings Day' on Saturday, arrests were made after people protested against Donald Trump's authoritarian and lawless actions. Those arrested weren't protesters; they were TACO supporters, including at least one Proud Boy. In Northern Virginia, a man, Joseph R. Checklick Jr, 21, intentionally drove an SUV through a crowd of departing protesters, striking at least one person, police said.

Members of the far-right fascist Proud Boys group appeared at a "No Kings" protest in Atlanta, wearing the group's black and yellow colors. Something about free speech genuinely bothers Trump supporters.

In Florida, Stephen Libardon, 65, from Silver Springs, was charged with battery after pushing a protester, an act that officers witnessed.

Michael Loren, 47, from Dunnellon, wearing Proud Boy clothing, was charged with battery and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, WESH reports. Officers said they witnessed Loren pushing a protester and found him in possession of brass knuckles.

A masked man, obviously afraid of contracting COVID (wink wink), was arrested at the Nashville 'No Kings' protest after he tapped on a handgun and pulled it out of its holster to show people he was armed. He also spat on and shoved protesters as he walked through the crowd, the Tennessee Lookout reports. He was wearing the same colors the Proud Boys wear.

The man carried a 'Don't Tread On Me' flag, so after he was handcuffed, protesters yelled out, “You got tread on!”

Trump fans believe that we are supposed to sit back and accept the president's lawlessness and insanely cruel behavior. Still, they got a rude awakening when millions of Americans took to the streets nationwide.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon