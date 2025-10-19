Mehdi Hasan With The No Kings Quote Of The Day

Mehdi Hasan tore up Trump and President Stephen Miller at the No Kings rally in Washington, DC.
By Chris capper LiebenthalOctober 19, 2025

Mehdi Hasan spoke Saturday at the No Kings rally in Washington, DC, and he held nothing back. He started out tearing into Trump and President Stephen Miller and never let up.

His opening words:

Ladies and gentlemen, brothers and sisters, friends -

My name Mehdi Hasan. I am a journalist. I am an immigrant. And I am a Muslim. I am everything Donald Trump loves. I am the Trump Trifecta. I'm also a bit of a socialist.

But ssshhh! Don't tell Stephen Miller. He alarms quite quickly.

But he was just warming up. The QOTD came later when he pointed out Trump's hypocrisy towards immigrants:

To be honest, I don't think even Melania wants to do that job anymore. Who could blame her? I wouldn't blame her for self-deporting just to get away from the Orange Sphincter.

H/T Acyn for the video

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon