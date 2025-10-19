Mehdi Hasan With The No Kings Quote Of The Day

Mehdi Hasan spoke Saturday at the No Kings rally in Washington, DC, and he held nothing back. He started out tearing into Trump and President Stephen Miller and never let up.

His opening words: Ladies and gentlemen, brothers and sisters, friends - My name Mehdi Hasan. I am a journalist. I am an immigrant. And I am a Muslim. I am everything Donald Trump loves. I am the Trump Trifecta. I'm also a bit of a socialist. But ssshhh! Don't tell Stephen Miller. He alarms quite quickly.

But he was just warming up. The QOTD came later when he pointed out Trump's hypocrisy towards immigrants:

🔥 @mehdirhasan: “The great irony is Trump is the son of an immigrant, grandson of an immigrant, married to an immigrant… in fact, 2 of his 3 wives were immigrants— proving yet again immigrants will do the jobs even Americans aren’t willing to do.” 😬🙃 pic.twitter.com/PSC9h99ztm — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) October 18, 2025

To be honest, I don't think even Melania wants to do that job anymore. Who could blame her? I wouldn't blame her for self-deporting just to get away from the Orange Sphincter.

H/T Acyn for the video