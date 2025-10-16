Colbert Mocks Trump's Neckgina; Promotes No Kings Rallies

Stephen Colbert kicked off his show to discuss Grandpa Trump's TIME magazine cover, which upset the president. 'The Late Show' host remarked that the photo is “one of those optical illusions where you can’t tell if it’s an old woman or a young ball sack.”

“The President of the United States is far too busy hammering out the details of a deal to end generational conflict in the Middle East to worry about how he looks on some bi-weekly magazine — you would think," Colbert said.

Colbert, as always trying to be helpful to Trump, suggested a few AI-generated alternatives for the magazine's front page, and he also offered a cover featuring a real image of Trump and sex-trafficking pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

“Wait, what’s that pervert doing there?" Colbert continued. "Take the pervert out,” then the photo of Donald was replaced by the Flaming Space Lion.

Colbert spoke about the government shutdown, RFK Jr., the National Guard, and the propaganda video Kristi Noem wants to play at TSA checkpoints.

"It's been a week since Donald Trump sent National Guard troops to Chicago," he said. And the optics of the military in American cities is really bad. And Trump is all about optics, which is why his administration got upset about this photo that went viral of the Texas National Guard arriving in Chicago."

"Look, I don't think we should be sending troops to Chicago, but if we are, it makes sense that we're sending the most Chicago ass looking dudes I have ever seen," he continued. "Those guys look like they were conceived in the third inning of a Cubs game."

He noted that Pete Hegseth "no longer wanted to see fat troops and fat generals and admirals."

"Well, sure, he only wants to see big, strong leaders who could birth a 10 lb baby out of their waddle," he said.

Then Colbert promoted the upcoming No Kings protest on Saturday.

"In response to all this obvious abuse of authoritarian power by the administration, this weekend, ladies and gentlemen, there will be 2,500 rallies across the United States under the banner of the No Kings protest," Colbert said. "All right, Saturday, Check your local listings."

"Republicans are calling it the 'Hate America' rally that they have coming up for October 18th," he added. "America does not like kings. If you're no fan of Kings, you can scan this QR code right there to find a march near you."

Information on the No Kings protest can be found here. I'm dragging my tired old ass to the one here in Raleigh because I'm pissed the hell off with what I'm seeing happen on the streets of our country by the Trump administration. Trump is not a king. He's a pussy ass bitch.