'What Are They Doing?': Trump Has Major Meltdown Over Magazine Photo Of Him

Donald Trump took time off from taking victory laps over the Gaza-Hamas peace deal to rage about TIME magazine's photograph of him, writing on Truth Social, "What are they doing, and why?" The septuagenarian president admitted that the article is "a relatively good story," but flipped out over the magazine's photo, claiming they “disappeared” his hair.

"Time Magazine wrote a relatively good story about me, but the picture may be the Worst of All Time," he wrote. "They “disappeared” my hair, and then had something floating on top of my head that looked like a floating crown, but an extremely small one."

"Really weird!" he added. "I never liked taking pictures from underneath angles, but this is a super bad picture, and deserves to be called out. What are they doing, and why?"

Why? Because he's 79 years old, that's why. He should be more concerned with his vag-neck in the photo:

Let's look at that neck again:

Maybe it's Laura Loomer's vagina. Trump has denied wearing a hairpiece, but we have eyes and can see that's not true. Also, there is no visible scar on his ear.

He could always emulate President Stephen Miller, who in 2018, sprayed his scalp with a cosmetic spray for a television appearance.

Remember this?: