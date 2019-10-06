Johnson Has Meltdown Defending Trump After Dropping Bomb On Him

On Friday, Ron Johnson inadvertently named himself a witness for the Democrats impeaching Trump by dropping a bomb on him:

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson was blocked by President Donald Trump in August from telling Ukraine's president that U.S. aid was on its way amid accusations Trump was withholding it until the eastern European nation investigated his political rival. Trump rejected Johnson's request after also refusing in May to back new Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the Oshkosh Republican said Friday. “I was surprised by the president’s reaction and realized we had a sales job to do,” Johnson said during a constituent stop in Sheboygan. “I tried to convince him (in August) to give me the authority to tell President Zelensky that we were going to provide that. Now, I didn’t succeed."

RoJo's comments also made it clear that Trump was withholding the money from Ukraine for political reasons weeks before the public was made aware of it.

Apparently, this put RoJo in hot water with the White House, so he went on NBC's Meet the Press to bluster a defense of Trump, obviously using White House talking points that included old conspiracy theories.

When Todd confronted RoJo for using "Fox News conspiracy propaganda stuff," RoJo got angry and tried to bluster his way through his defense of Trump by shouting over Todd, ignoring Todd's questions and attacking the press:

Todd: Why a Fox News conspiracy propaganda stuff is popping up on here. i have no idea. RoJo: It is not, that is exactly, because this is going over the line, exactly why President Trump is upset and why his supporters are upset with the news media. Todd: This is not about the media. Senator Johnson, please. can we please answer the question that i asked you instead of trying to make Donald Trump feel better here that you are not criticizing him. RoJo: I'm not. Todd: I'm just trying to answer you are simple question what made you wince? I'm asking a simple question about you clearly were upset that somehow there was an indication that military aid was being frozen because the president wanted an investigation? Why did you wince?

Because I didn't want those connected. and I was supporting the aide as is Senator Murphy as is everybody that went to that initial inauguration. But here's the salient point of why I came forward when I asked the president about that, he completely denied it. He adamantly denied it, vehemently denied it. He said, 'I'd never do that.' That is the piece of the puzzle I'm here to report today, unlike the narrative of the press, that President Trump wants to dig up dirt on his 2020 opponent. What he wants is he wants an accounting of what happened in 2016. Who set him up? Did things spring from Ukraine? There is a good piece, we got a oversight letter on from Politico in 2017, let me quote the article. It says, 'You Ukranian government officials tried to help Hillary Clinton and undermine Trump. They did so by disseminating documents implicating a top Trump aide, suggesting they were investigating the matter. Ukrainian officials reportedly helped Clinton allies research Trump's advisers. There is potential interference in the 2016 campaign. that's what Trump wants to get to the bottom of. But the press doesn't want to. The people that wrote this argue are pillaried. I'm being called a conspiracy theorist, John Solomon is being called a conspiracy theorist, because the press is horribly biased and Trump and his supporters completely understand that. Todd: I understand that a way to avoid answering a question is to attack us in the press. I'm well aware of that.

Johnson, a US senator and Chair of Homeland Security and Governmental affairs, then said something that proves just how far he is willing to go to defend Trump and just how unfit he is for office by stating that he didn't trust the CIA or the FBI and hasn't since he was first elected:

Johnson, chairman of the Senate's Homeland Security committee, said in an appearance on NBC's "Meet The Press" he hasn't trusted officials at the Central Intelligence Agency and Federal Bureau of Investigation since he was first elected nearly 10 years ago. "No, I don't — absolutely not," Johnson told host Chuck Todd when asked whether he trusted the agencies. "No, and I didn't trust them back then." Johnson said he didn't trust former officials including former FBI director James Comey and deputy director Andrew McCabe and former CIA director John Brennan.

It will be a glorious day for Wisconsin and the country when RoJo becomes nothing more than a bad memory.