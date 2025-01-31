Former MAGA Leader Starts "Leaving MAGA" To Help Others ESCAPE

By Cliff SchecterJanuary 31, 2025

I got to conduct an amazing interview w Rich Logis, former MAGA leader. He had a popular podcast, spent time w the top brass, was published in The Federalist, FoxNews.com & more. Then he had an epiphany that it was all wrong, he'd been had. Rich explained to me how it happened, and now how devotes his life to help others leave MAGA, w his org "Leaving MAGA."

A snippet:

"When I realized that both major parties considered Trump a threat, I was all in. He seemed to be exactly whom I’d been waiting for: a needed disruptor, someone who not only was willing to obliterate the established political order, but seemed able to do so. I became a MAGA pundit. I wrote numerous op-eds, and I had my own podcast.

Though I supported Trump and MAGA for what I thought were the right reasons, I was wrong, and I will work as long as necessary to make amends."

Watch this fascinating interview! Then, a reminder: What we/ve seen w/ Bezos, Musk & Zuckerberg--corporate-media lies, RW-media propaganda..The only way compete is to support OUR OWN media. So please SUBSCRIBE to Cliff's Edge for more great content like this!

