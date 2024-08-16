WOW: Trump Privately Bitching About CHUCKING JD Vance For...REASONS

Donald Trump seems to have finally found someone weirder than he is, and whom he can blame for how badly he's f*ked up his campaign: JD Vance
By Cliff SchecterAugust 16, 2024

Donald Trump seems to have finally found someone weirder than he is, a guy he can blame for how badly he's f*ked up his campaign, in JD Vance.

Look, even if JD Vance hadn't been a love-seat loving, aged version of the pudgy kid from Stand By Me with a Diet-Mountain Dew sense of humor and mean streak towards women borne out of the social starvation of an incel-adjacent Clinique Quickliner abuser...Donald Trump still would've hated him and blamed him when things eventually went to shit. It is Donald Trump's way.

So now, as Trump rants and raves about crowd sizes and AI generated audiences (the new sharks and batteries it would seem) he's getting angrier and angrier at what he believes JD Vance has done to him.

For the rest of us it's party time. Watch the video of the Trump/Vance dynamic, as a porn-star and toilet-water-pressure weirdo tries to get along with a sofa-surfing, couch, crotch rocket weirdo. Like a Laverne & Shirley for mental patients. I smell sitcom!

*Thanks for watching the video! Be sure to SUBSCRIBE to my YouTube channel, Cliff's Edge, where we produce videos like this every day

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon