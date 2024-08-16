WOW: Trump Privately Bitching About CHUCKING JD Vance For...REASONS

Donald Trump seems to have finally found someone weirder than he is, a guy he can blame for how badly he's f*ked up his campaign, in JD Vance.

Look, even if JD Vance hadn't been a love-seat loving, aged version of the pudgy kid from Stand By Me with a Diet-Mountain Dew sense of humor and mean streak towards women borne out of the social starvation of an incel-adjacent Clinique Quickliner abuser...Donald Trump still would've hated him and blamed him when things eventually went to shit. It is Donald Trump's way.

So now, as Trump rants and raves about crowd sizes and AI generated audiences (the new sharks and batteries it would seem) he's getting angrier and angrier at what he believes JD Vance has done to him.

For the rest of us it's party time. Watch the video of the Trump/Vance dynamic, as a porn-star and toilet-water-pressure weirdo tries to get along with a sofa-surfing, couch, crotch rocket weirdo. Like a Laverne & Shirley for mental patients. I smell sitcom!

*Thanks for watching the video! Be sure to SUBSCRIBE to my YouTube channel, Cliff's Edge, where we produce videos like this every day