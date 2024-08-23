Merry Prankster Photobombs MSNBC With Lewd JD Vance Meme

Holding up his phone, a young man spread the meme on MSNBC that Trump's running mate once had improper relations with his couch.

A prankster at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago displayed a vulgar message behind an MSNBC analyst live on the air on Thursday afternoon on the final day of the convention.

At 3:36 p.m. ET, a young man with a mobile phone first walked up behind Punchbowl News founder and network political analyst Jake Sherman, who had just begun a live hit from the United Center.

Sherman was discussing the probability of Democrats winning a House majority in November with network anchor Katy Tur, but the unidentified video bomber had something on his mind other than the business of the lower chamber.

The rapscallion spread a false tale about Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) that has been debunked numerous times [Ed: Has it?] – that the running mate of former President Donald Trump once attempted to sexually experiment with a sofa while he was in his youth.

Holding up his mobile phone, the malcontent was at first unable to get his message on the air. His persistence paid off when his phone was finally captured by an MSNBC camera at 3:37 p.m.

The message read: “JD VANCE FUCKS COUCHES.”