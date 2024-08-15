Alleged Couch-F*cker Sh*ts Himself When Asked If He'll Debate Walz

Chickenshit!
By Conover KennardAugust 15, 2024

J.D. Vance refused to commit on Fox News's Laura Ingraham's show to a vice presidential debate against Gov. Tim Walz on CBS News after Walz said, "See you on October 1, J.D."

What a chickenshit.

"Well, Senator, is there any doubt that you will not be there on October 1st to debate Walz?" Ingraham asked.

"Look Laura, we want to actually look at the debates, look at the moderators, talk about the rules a little bit," Vance said. "CBS reached out to us about this literally three hours ago."

Note: Walz didn't skip a beat when the network contacted him.

"I was landing from a rally and a press conference in Michigan," he continued. "I strongly suspect we're going to be there on October 1st, but we're not going to do one of these fake debates, Laura, where they don't actually have an audience there, where they don't actually set the parameters in a right way where you can have a good exchange of ideas."

"In other words, we're not going to walk into a fake news media garbage debate," the scaredy cat continued. "We're going to do a real debate and if CBS agrees to it, then certainly we'll do it."

I didn't realize you must have an audience for a debate. In contrast, Walz didn't choke.

J.D.'s little audience:

UPDATE: Vance agrees to the October 1 debate on CBS and adds a make-believe debate on CNN for good measure.

