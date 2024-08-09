Sorry, Jake Tapper, We're Gonna Keep Being 'Gross' About Couch-F*cker

CNN's Jake Tapper took issue with couch-gate, an internet jokey joke about J.D. Vance that's gained traction. It's a joke, Jake, so calm your tits. What's not a joke is Vance's attempt to swiftboat Gov. Tim Walz, who served 24 years in the Army National Guard.

What's not a joke is Vance's writing a forward to the Project 2025 leader's book and his disdain for women who haven't had children, calling them childless cat ladies.

Still, he persisted. He brought it up because Walz made a funny about it.

"So let me ask you a question because there's this," Tapper said before clutching his pearls. "I'm hesitant to even bring it up, but there's this gross online smear about J.D. Vance involving couches, okay?"

"And the only reason I cite it is because Governor Walz made a reference to it during his introduction speech yesterday," he continued. "A clear reference to this gross smear. So, I mean, whatever happened to Michelle Obama's when they go low, we go higher?"

Xitter users weighed in:

Lawrence O’Donnell is everything that Jake Tapper is not.



Brilliant show tonight, @Lawrence! — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) August 9, 2024

So if I'm getting this right, @jaketapper had time to slam Democrats over couch jokes, but hasn't tweeted a single thing about #JVVance slandering Tim Walz 24 years of service? Dude makes a huge deal out of respecting the troops until MAGA disrespects a Dem who served with honor https://t.co/fV6kpLevQF — Evan Sutton (@3vanSutton) August 9, 2024

Gotta love how Jake Tapper's pearl-clutching extends the public discussion of Vance and couches. https://t.co/qnzNwz1yRj — David Luebke (@realDavidLuebke) August 8, 2024

The panelists set him straight because Michelle Obama isn't running for the presidency. I never agreed with Michelle Obama's slogan. Politics is brutal. When they go low, we need to kick them in the nuts.

Kamala and Walz are like every one of us, and that's why they're likable, whereas Donald is a bloviating gasbag who thinks he is above us. While Trump insults this country, constantly promoting his gloom and doom rhetoric, Kamala and Walz promote joy and a vision for a brighter future for everyone.

For the record, Vance has never denied having sexxxy time with his couch.