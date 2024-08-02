Introducing JD Jelly, Lube For Couch Sex

The odd thing about this is there is actually a product involved and you can buy it from their site, https://www.jdjellycouchlube.com/. As they say on their website, "Fuck Couches, Not Democracy."

Whether it's leather, pleather or wool, JD Jelly Couch Lube will have you gliding into your loveseat like a well-lubricated dolphin. And it’s fragrance-free, but you can pretend it smells like racist Diet Mountain Dew. Because we're all better off when weirdos spend more time fucking their couch than our democracy.



*Not endorsed by the Harris for President campaign



Source: AdAge

Ad agency Quality Meats has launched a fundraising campaign for Kamala Harris that involves selling a gag lubricant product called JD Jelly couch lube—a reference to the recent (since debunked) claim that Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance once had sex with a sofa. JD Jelly has its own website and promotional materials, including the sultry video below. The tagline is, “Fuck couches, not democracy.” And yes, you can buy tubes of the stuff, which is currently in production, for $20.24 on the site. All proceeds go to presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris—or, as the JD Jelly campaign calls her, “a childless cat lady who actually cares about protecting the fabric of our country.” (The “childless cat lady” thing was Vance’s description of Harris a few years ago.) The Harris team has not endorsed the effort, which was developed in just five days. The website also notes: “Our lawyers said we should say that we know that JD doesn’t actually have sex with couches.” (Indeed, that whole rumor started as a joke on X.)

Holy moly. This is the greatest ad I’ve ever seen. 🤣💦



I didn't realize until the end that it's real.

