STUNNING: Trump & Vance FAIL AMERICA During CRISIS

There are adults who act at risk to themselves, their careers and others' lives, to save them, and there are little children like Trump & Vance, who yap all day and don't do s*t.

We all know people the difference in our lives. Those who step up when everything is on the line, take a leadership role and give others confidence around them. And little toddlers, who talk a big game about how their daddy can beat up your daddy and never do a damn thing.

Once again, we had the privilege of observing incredible leadership from Joe Biden & Kamala Harris, and the press predictably mostly skipped over it to cover the kinda dumb shit NY Times writers pontificate about when not sniffing glue or getting horned up to find & chat with neo-Nazis in Midwest diners. Meanwhile, Donald Trump talked about how awesome he was while pretty much playing in his own poo, and JD Vance avoided loveseats & Diet Mountain Dew for a day, which clearly gave him the shakes.

Watch the video, and see for yourselves the stark difference between adult leaders and diapered dingos thrashing about in a pile of stupid with the hope of convincing people they'd do it better.

