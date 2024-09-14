PUNCH DRUNK! Trump Depressed, Beaten Down By New Kamala Ads

This has just been a no good, very bad week for Donald Trump. First he suffers from one of the worst rhetorical beatings in the history of debate at the hands of future President Kamala Harris--losing his mind in the process. Even the NY Times (!) questioned his mental fitness!

Let me say that again: The NY Times decided they could actually question the cognitive abilities of someone not named Joe Biden, a man who's proven over a decade he is an insane person and only getting worse.

Then the coup de grace: Kamala Harris also questioning him mentally in two HARD HITTING ads.

This video has all the highlights. Check it out, and subscribe to Cliff Schecter's YouTube channel for more content like this.