The First Biden-Harris Ad Is A Barnburner

Oh, Donald. They're coming for you.
By Frances Langum

This is gonna leave a mark, Donnie. The ad starts with Biden's Zoom call with his new running mate:

JOE BIDEN: You ready to go to work?

KAMALA HARRIS: Oh my god, I'm so ready to go to work!

KAMALA HARRIS (VOICEOVER): I was raised to take action. My mother knew that she was raising two Black
daughters who would be treated differently because of how they looked. Growing up, whenever I got upset about something, my mother would look me in the eye and ask, "So what are you gonna do about it?"

That's why when I saw a broken justice system I became a lawyer to try and fix it.

It's why during the foreclosure crisis I took on the big banks as California's attorney general.

It's why as United States Senator I have fought to represent people like my mother: people who politicians often overlook or don't take seriously.

Right now America needs action.

In the middle of a pandemic, the president is trying to rip away health care.

While small businesses close, he's given breaks to his wealthy donors.

And when the people cried out for support, he tear-gassed them.

America is in crisis. And I know Joe Biden will lead us out of it. He's a man of faith, decency, and character.

He raised his family that way. I saw it firsthand with my good friend Beau.

As Joe says, we're in a battle for the soul of this nation, but together it's a battle we can win. We just have to take action. [END VOICEOVER]

(Back to Zoom Call)

JOE BIDEN First of all, is the answer yes?

KAMALA HARRIS: The answer is absolutely yes Joe, and I'm ready to work, I am ready to do this with you, for you. I'm just deeply honored and I'm very excited.

What pollster Rachel Bitecofer said:

