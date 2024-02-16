The Biden Ad We'd Like To See

OPEN ON: Scene from Air Force One.
CUT TO: Harrison Ford.
Hi. I'm Harrison Ford. I'm an actor. In my movie, Air Force One, I play the president of the United States. In that movie, I have several punchfights with Russian terrorists and, in the end, I win.
Because I'm an actor and it's a movie.
Some of you don't seem to understand this, so let me explain.
In movies, presidents sometimes have punchfights with Russian terrorists, or fly fighter jets against alien invaders, or have running gun battles in the White House.
But in the real world, that's not what presidents do.
MONTAGE Joe Biden doing all of the following:
VO:
In the real world, our best presidents have always lead by listening patiently to all sides of complex problems, consulting the best minds, and then making tough decisions.
They've stood with working men and women and worked hard to make their lives a little better.
They comforted the afflicted. They helped us grieve our collective losses. When they represented us to the rest of the world, they did it with dignity. And they tried every day to remind us that we are all Americans and we are all in this together.
And by that measure, Joe Biden has been a damn good president.
And yeah, he's my age. He's an old guy. He's a smart old guy. He's a tough old guy. He's a decent and honorable old guy.
So this November, I'm voting for the old guy.
Because this isn't a movie. This is real life. Your real life. Your family's real life. And the stakes are too high for us to screw this up.
Republished with permission from Driftglass.