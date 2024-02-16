The Biden Ad We'd Like To See

OPEN ON: Scene from Air Force One.

CUT TO: Harrison Ford.

Hi. I'm Harrison Ford. I'm an actor. In my movie, Air Force One, I play the president of the United States. In that movie, I have several punchfights with Russian terrorists and, in the end, I win.

Because I'm an actor and it's a movie.

Some of you don't seem to understand this, so let me explain.

In movies, presidents sometimes have punchfights with Russian terrorists, or fly fighter jets against alien invaders, or have running gun battles in the White House.

But in the real world, that's not what presidents do.