Will Ron And Casey Go To Jail Over $10M They ALLEGEDLY Diverted?

I put off writing about this, because it's so complicated and my brain is on constant overload FOR SOME REASON. But it's sounding more and more like Ron and Casey might actually have to pay for their sins this time, so I thought you'd be interested! (It will be helpful if you watch the above video.) Via The Florida Phoenix:

The Miami Herald/Tampa Bay Times obtained a copy of an early iteration of the settlement agreement between Centene and the state that confirms the $10 million “donation” Centene made to the Hope Florida Foundation represented the return of taxpayer dollars stemming from Medicaid overpayments. DeSantis administration officials have told the House that the money wasn’t taxpayer dollars. Moreover, the governor has said the accusations of wrongdoing at Hope Florida are partisan in nature as First Lady Casey DeSantis is mulling a potential gubernatorial run to replace her husband, who is hitting his term limits.

Hope Florida is the non-profit headed up by Casey "Lady MacBeth" DeSantis, who seems to want to run for governor now that husband Ron has term limits. Now, what seems to have happened is, an assorted cast of Republican miscreants from the DeSantis orbit collaborated to move $10 million of that Centene payment to Hope Florida and then, almost immediately, to two PACs pushing to help Ron DeSantis claim victory in stopping recreational marijuana.

Now, here's the thing. When Ron looked like a possible president, he could do no wrong -- and the Florida legislature couldn't do enough for him. But times have changed, and this Friday, the state house boys have a long list of witnesses to grill -- including the recently appointed Attorney General, James Uthmeier. (One of the major players planning to take Ron and Casey down is Rep. Don Gaetz, father of Matt. Ha, ha!)

And the Lincoln Project's Rick Wilson is absolutely gleeful: