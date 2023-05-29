DeSantis Complains That His Wife Isn't On ‘Fashion Magazine’ Covers

According to Republican strategist Ron Bonjean, Casey DeSantis is playing the 'image game' to soften her husband's rough edges as she appears to be trying to give off a Jackie Kennedy vibe. Sometimes, though, she seems to try too hard, like when she's dressed up in a gown with long white gloves in a place where everyone else is dressed casually.

— Heidi 🟧 (@HeidiOCanada) May 27, 2023

DeSantis complained on Mark Levin's show that his wife isn't on magazine covers.

"If she were a Democrat, she'd be on every fashion magazine," he insisted. "They would be making her out to be the biggest deal. But because we're conservative, we know that that's not what happens. In reality, it will be the opposite, where they try to really attack."

He claimed she was attacked because "she is an incredibly effective First Lady."

— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) May 27, 2023

I despise Casey #DeSantis because she exploited her babies in a TV ad.

— miguelifornia (@miguelifornia) May 28, 2023

It's going to be a wild race. Laura Loomer is spinning a conspiracy theory about when Casey DeSantis overcame cancer. This is disgusting. There is no bottom with Trump supporters.

The same election denying people who spread conspiracies about Paul Pelosi’s horrific attack, AND MOCKED HIM, are now appalled that Laura Loomer is accusing Casey DeSantis of exaggerating her cancer. 🤦🏼‍♀️



— Night Owl (@LivLaughLuv247) May 28, 2023

She is a pretty woman, but Republicans whine too much. Always the victim. Always. And Loomer needs to sit her droopy ass down.