Failed Governor Ron DeSantis Melts Down Over Masks

Blaming the media and medical experts for the COVID surge in Florida is his only defense? Screw you, Ron.
By John Amato
2 hours ago by John Amato
Governor Ron DeSantis (hashtag fail, Republican of Florida) melted down yesterday after being asked by reporters if masks can save kids in school from being infected with COVID.

The reporter's question was targeted directly at the Florida governor's policies, which have prohibited local leaders from implementing any mandates on wearing masks or even proof of vaccinations. This anti-science BS has hamstrung localities in their efforts to protect their constituents.

DeSantis said, "Do you have any data to suggest that? Do you know if they were wearing masks?

DeSantis then morphed into Kellyanne Conway and said, "You're blaming the kids saying they weren't wearing masks and so they're in the ICU."

"With all due respect I find that deplorable," he said. "You blame a victim who ends up being hospitalized?" he said.

DeSantis then blamed "some of these quote experts" for Florida's outbreak. Apparently he gets his talking points from Laura Ingraham. Laura is always railing against experts while using experts for her hair, lighting, dentistry, makeup, contracts, chyrons, childcare, transportation, and gardening. Oh, and she's vaccinated.

DeSantis then described COVID correctly for a change, but shifted the blame onto the reporter, "is a highly transmissible airborne virus and they are viewed as having done something wrong."

The Florida governor then ranted, "We obviously have some people that are not vaccinated that have been admitted to hospitals. Are you going to sit there, are you going to sit there, and are you going to sit there and criticize, or are we going to try to treat and try to help the folks? You know, I'm just sick of this judge – I'm sick of the judgment, the judgmental stuff on some of this stuff, nobody's trying to, to, to get ill here, okay?"

DeSantis then claimed that people who had worn six masks still contracted COVID.

Hyperbole is not leadership. Taking definitive action is, but instead, he'd rather play up to the MAGA cult of anti-vaxers and freedom lovin' anti-maskers.

DeSantis is the deplorable one and he is to blame. Children are blameless. But adults who refuse to protect their children are responsible. And at this point, anyone who refuses to get vaccinated is responsible for what transpires afterward.

The pressure of his moronic leadership is finally starting to crack him a little bit.

And the Florida GOP is trying to cover up his nonexistent leadership by making believe reporters are blaming the children.

His behavior is finally being reflected in the polls.

He previously held a double-digit lead over Charlie Crist. No more.

I love this bit of news coming from Florida Politics, "U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist narrowly leads Gov. Ron DeSantis in a hypothetical head-to-head matchup, according to the latest survey from St. Pete Polls.

U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist narrowly leads Gov. Ron DeSantis in a hypothetical head-to-head matchup, according to the latest survey from St. Pete Polls.

Media outlets have pointed out that low vaccine rates appear to be concentrated in Republican states. But they don't frame it as Democratic states are healthier. The Democratic Governor of Illinois has no problem, for instance, instituting a mask mandate for schools.

Ron DeSantis is a typical Republican. He'd rather play up to the MAGA cult than actually, you know, govern.

