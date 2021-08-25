New Poll: Most Floridians Reject DeSantis Covid Policies

A new Quinnipiac University poll finds that a majority of Floridians by 60 - 36 percent support requiring students, teachers, and staff to wear masks in schools.

There are sharp political divides on this question as Democrats support school mask requirements 98 - 1 percent, independents support them 63 - 32 percent -- and Republican death cult members oppose them, 72 - 24 percent.

But Floridians in general agree that DeathSantis's threat to withhold school leaders' salaries if they require masks for students is a bad idea by 69 percent. There is rare agreement across partisan lines, as Democrats say 91 - 8 percent, independents say 70 - 26 percent, and even Republicans say by 52 - 38 percent that it's a bad idea.

"As COVID-19 makes a frightening resurgence, it's Tallahassee vs. the teaching institutions. Thumbs down from Floridians on DeSantis' ban on mask requirements in public schools. Thumbs down on DeSantis' call to freeze pay of administrators who mandate mask wearing. And he gets scant support from fellow Republicans on penalizing the school leaders who defy him," said Quinnipiac University polling analyst Tim Malloy.

Nearly 7 in 10 (68 - 29 percent) say they think local officials should be able to require masks in indoor public spaces if they believe it is necessary, and believe the masks are effective in preventing the spread of the virus.

You will not be shocked to learn that Republicans stand alone among all groups in saying by 58 - 39 percent that the issue of mask wearing is primarily about personal freedom. The freedom to need a ventilator! Patriotic choking noises!

But since the poll shows Republicans (the people who vote in presidential primaries) are just fine with most DeSantis policies, expect Death Cult business to go on as usual.

Bodies stacked to the ceiling as COVID-19 surge creates backlog at Florida funeral homes, crematories https://t.co/kXG7ucKN4W — WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) August 25, 2021

District: 600 positive tests. Doctor: We went from basically thinking that we dodged a bullet to now having these entire COVID units for kids. I don’t know what else to really say .... It’s the first time in eight years I’ve had to turn children away from our hospital.“ https://t.co/CNIrLmKfZD — Bill Hangley Jr (@HangleyJr) August 25, 2021