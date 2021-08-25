Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

New Poll: Most Floridians Reject DeSantis Covid Policies

But Republicans see mask wearing as a matter of personal Freedumb!
By Susie Madrak
New Poll: Most Floridians Reject DeSantis Covid Policies
Image from: twitter.com

A new Quinnipiac University poll finds that a majority of Floridians by 60 - 36 percent support requiring students, teachers, and staff to wear masks in schools.

There are sharp political divides on this question as Democrats support school mask requirements 98 - 1 percent, independents support them 63 - 32 percent -- and Republican death cult members oppose them, 72 - 24 percent.

But Floridians in general agree that DeathSantis's threat to withhold school leaders' salaries if they require masks for students is a bad idea by 69 percent. There is rare agreement across partisan lines, as Democrats say 91 - 8 percent, independents say 70 - 26 percent, and even Republicans say by 52 - 38 percent that it's a bad idea.

"As COVID-19 makes a frightening resurgence, it's Tallahassee vs. the teaching institutions. Thumbs down from Floridians on DeSantis' ban on mask requirements in public schools. Thumbs down on DeSantis' call to freeze pay of administrators who mandate mask wearing. And he gets scant support from fellow Republicans on penalizing the school leaders who defy him," said Quinnipiac University polling analyst Tim Malloy.

Nearly 7 in 10 (68 - 29 percent) say they think local officials should be able to require masks in indoor public spaces if they believe it is necessary, and believe the masks are effective in preventing the spread of the virus.

You will not be shocked to learn that Republicans stand alone among all groups in saying by 58 - 39 percent that the issue of mask wearing is primarily about personal freedom. The freedom to need a ventilator! Patriotic choking noises!

But since the poll shows Republicans (the people who vote in presidential primaries) are just fine with most DeSantis policies, expect Death Cult business to go on as usual.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team