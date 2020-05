Seems about where we're at.

Source: CNN

(CNN) Most Floridians hitting the newly reopened beaches are trading stay-at-home sweatpants for shorts and swimsuits.

But when he heads out, Daniel Uhlfelder dons a raggedy black robe, conceals his face with a black cloth and wields his scythe.

Uhfelder, an attorney, is haunting Florida beaches dressed as the Grim Reaper to protest their reopening, which he believes is premature.

It's a macabre plea to beachgoers to stay home.