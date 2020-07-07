Grim Reaper Uncovers New Covidiot Conspiracy Theory On Florida Beach

Daniel Uhlfelder is a Florida attorney who is, shall we say, dissatisfied with his governor's response to the COVID-19 pandemic in his state. As a method of driving home his point, he dresses as the Grim Reaper — head-to-toe in black, scary facemask, scythe and all — and walks along Florida beaches to remind folks what awaits them if they choose to disregard CDC guidelines and not physically distance or wear masks.

In the above video, he has the misfortune to come across a Trump fan who has been drinking the Clorox Kool-aid (with vodka) and has lots of conspiracy theories to espouse regarding COVID-19.

FLORIDA MAN: (slurring) Biden and Hunter went over to China.

GRIM REAPER: Well let me get this straight. Okay. Hunter Biden...

FLORIDA MAN: Then they brought it back. (Unintelligible-something-something) weaponized.

GRIM REAPER: So Hunter Biden and Joe Biden went to China, and did they create the virus? Or did they...

FLORIDA MAN: Oh, no, they didn't create it.

GRIM REAPER: What did they do?

FLORIDA MAN: They brought it back here.

GRIM REAPER: Oh, so they, like, put it in a tube and brought it back? Or...

FLORIDA MAN: No, no, not in a tube.

GRIM REAPER: Okay, then, how did they, they got it themselves, and then injected it into...

FLORIDA MAN: No, no, no, that's not...

GRIM REAPER: Okay, so Hunter Biden...

FLORIDA MAN: (slurring again) This is the Democratic Party trying to overthrow Donald Trump.

GRIM REAPER: Okay, where did you learn that?

FLORIDA MAN: (PAUSE) Just by being alive! I'm sixty-three years old (stepping closer to GR)

GRIM REAPER: (stepping back) Okay, okay, I'm doing a safe distance...just social distancing.

FLORIDA MAN: Okay, I'm stay away.

GRIM REAPER: Just six feet. No, I'm not scared of anybody...

FLORIDA MAN: There's no way in hell I wanna fly on you.

GRIM REAPER: No way you're gonna what?

FLORIDA MAN: There's no way in hell I wanna fly on you.

GRIM REAPER: Oh, no, I'm just trying to keep a safe distance. Alright, well cool! That's a new one...

The fun continues, but eventually Florida Man gets frustrated with the antics. The story ends with our inebriated Florida Man being told by police to leave the beach.

Jax Beach with crazy Trumper round two. pic.twitter.com/fyJQL54wFv — Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) July 5, 2020

And Trumper threatening Grim Reaper stopped by Jax Beach police. pic.twitter.com/1wmGowt2V4 — Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) July 5, 2020

The Drunk & Angry Trumper had to leave the beach early this time... pic.twitter.com/UBqGdMQQwt — Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) July 6, 2020

If this sounds like an unorthodox coping mechanism for an educated white man, his videos have been retweeted by the likes of Joy Reid, Rex Chapman, Kurt Eichenwald, Henry Winkler, and many, many more. He's been on Trevor Noah's show, and Good Morning America, and Vice did a segment about him on their Showtime series.

THIS IS WHY EDUCATION is the most important part of America's infrastructure..may I suggest you , we all due respect , DO NOT drop out of the third grade https://t.co/upvfnTa6lv — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) July 4, 2020

And don't worry. Uhlfelder is putting his law degree to good use, too. He is suing Ron DeSantis to issue a Safer-At-Home order for the state of Florida. DeSantis would do well to listen to him. Florida's become quite the hot spot.