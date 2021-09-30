DeSantis' Biggest Worry For Florida: 'Critical Race Theory'

In the midst of a COVID surge in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis once again found the time to go on Fox News.

Because kow-towing to the Fox News zombies IS his "job."

And he's there to deny he's running for president and explain what's most important to him moving forward.

Sean Hannity attacked the media for always asking DeSantis if he's running for president... and then he asked Ron if he was going to run for president.

"I'm not considering anything beyond my job. We've got a lot of stuff going on in Florida," DeSantis said. Again, his job is to go on Fox.

What's most important to DeSantis while his state sinks deeper into a Delta variant explosion of infections?

"We got school board races, Sean," DeSantis said.

He continued, "Wanna make sure people are not supporting critical race theory. Making sure parents have the ability to send their kids to school the way they want to."

Say, what? Making believe CRT is being taught in Florida schools is more important than the lives of Floridians during a pandemic?

Maybe DeathSantis should do a little actual research and read something other than 4 Chan message boards.

How Florida fell so far behind California in battling the coronavirus

A Los Angeles Times analysis found that of the nation’s 50 states, Florida had the worst COVID-19 death and coronavirus case rate for the summer. California’s summer death rate was about one-sixth of Florida’s, and its coronavirus case rate was about two-thirds lower. Florida recorded 14,334 COVID-19 deaths in the summer, or 70 fatalities per every 100,000 residents — the worst tally of any state. California saw 4,874 deaths during the same period, according to Johns Hopkins University, equaling 12 per every 100,000 residents. Of the nation’s 10 most populous states, Florida now has the second worst cumulative COVID-19 death rate since the pandemic began, with 262 deaths for every 100,000 residents

DeSantis presidential slogan for 2024: Owning the libs on Fox News only cost Florida 15,000 deaths!