Ron DeSantis Quits His House Seat To Rescue Governor's Race

Ron DeSantis resigned from Congress today to focus on his campaign for governor.

It's not going well.

DeSantis celebrated his primary victory with the "monkey up" comment that brandished him as a racist bullhorn.

You don't do a blatantly racist remark like that and then get to gaslight everyone that you didn't mean it that way. DeSantis was on Fox and knew exactly to whom he was speaking. https://t.co/iDi6OgdyYv — Crooks and Liars (@crooksandliars) August 29, 2018

Likely as a direct result of the "monkey" comment, Desantis's opponent, Andrew Gillum, has outraised campaign dollars over Ron by about 8-1.

'Florida will be a disaster': Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum fundraising off Trump's warning



In early days of campaign, Gillum has raised more than $4 million to Ron DeSantis's $521,000.



Keep talking Trump.https://t.co/Pk9iVGPLpC via @usatoday — Red T Raccoon (@RedTRaccoon) September 7, 2018

And now there's a new story about DeSantis's history of giving speeches at white nationalist events. Who is even surprised about that? Greg Sargent is being sarcastic here:

Prepare to be shocked: One of the Trumpiest candidates in the country repeatedly spoke at a conference whose organizer believes that the “only serious race war” in this country right now is the one targeting white people. The Post reports that Ron DeSantis, the Republican nominee in the nationally watched Florida gubernatorial race, has spoken four times at conferences organized by the David Horowitz Freedom Center. The group’s conferences have featured a parade of alt-right, white nationalist and Islamophobic heroes, as well as speakers who claim that refugees and immigrants are destroying European culture and that diversity is dumbing down America. Horowitz himself has said that “American blacks are richer, more privileged, freer than blacks anywhere in the world, including all black run countries.” He responded to the news that a man was arrested after vowing to kill “all white police” at the White House by saying: “Meanwhile, the country’s only serious race war — against whites — continues.” DeSantis is running against Democrat Andrew Gillum, the African American mayor of Tallahassee.

All the Republican gerrymandering is coming back to bite the GOP. When race baiting jackasses like Ron DeSantis have perfectly safe House seats, it really hurts the party. Too bad for the Florida GOP it's too late to do anything about it.