Florida Governor's Race 'So Cotton-pickin' Important'

Sonny Perdue is a former Governor of Georgia and good ole boy. He echoed Ron DeSantis' earlier comment that Florida shouldn't "monkey this up" by electing Andrew Gillum. Andrew Gillum is African American, and as far as I know has never picked cotton for a living.

Source: Politico

TALLAHASSEE — During a Saturday rally for Florida Republican gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis, President Donald Trump’s top agriculture official used the term “cotton-pickin'” to describe the importance of Florida’s gubernatorial race, which also features Democrat Andrew Gillum, who is running to be Florida's first black governor.

“Public policy matters. Leadership matters,” said Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said at a Lakeland rally, according to audio provided by American Bridge. “And that is why this election is so cotton-pickin' important to the state of Florida. I hope you all don’t mess it up.”

Perdue is a former governor of Georgia.