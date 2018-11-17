BREAKING: Andrew Gillum Condedes Florida Race After Recount Results Become Clear

Tonight, Andrew Gillum conceded the governor's race of Florida to Ron DeSantis, after acknowledging that the recount results would not be in his favor. It has been a tight race and a nasty one, in which DeSantis let his racism fly in full view. He warned Floridians against "monkeying up" the election by choosing Gillum. He referred to him during the debate as "Andrew," all throughout, despite the fact that he is the duly elected Mayor of Tallahassee, and entitled to the honorific of "Mayor," or at the very least, "Mr." He refused to renounce the endorsements of white nationalists and the KKK.

But even with all of these things, more Floridians voted for that racism rather than for progressivism. According to the New York Times,

The race between the two young and energetic politicians — Mr. DeSantis, a Trump acolyte who adopted elements of the president’s white-hot style, and Mr. Gillum, a liberal darling running to be Florida’s first black governor — was widely seen as a proxy battle between competing ideological visions of the country’s future, one diverse and progressive, the other conservative and nationalist.

We were hoping this time, there was a chance the battle might have been won by the diverse progressive side. Sadly, the conservative nationalist side prevailed. But not by much.