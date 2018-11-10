Andrew Gillum Retracts His Concession As FL Gov And Sen Race Go To Recount

Andrew Gillum has decided to retract his concession in the Florida Governor's race, to the frustration of Ron DeSantis, Donald Trump and the entire GOP. In fact, they really don't want a recount or any more votes to be counted *at all*. Trump called it a disgrace. Marco Rubio says Democratic lawyers will descend on Florida to steal races. And Matt "DUI" Gaetz was caught on video screaming like a lunatic about the recounts.

But, you know, it's the Democrats trying to stop democracy, right? Voting only matters to Republicans if it is THEIR votes. They don't want Democratic votes counted.

When a statewide machine recount was ordered on Saturday, the GOP was pissed. Democrats were ecstatic. The recount is for Senator, Governor and Commissioner of Agriculture races, NBC reports.

Here is the recount order:

BREAKING: Florida Secretary of State orders full machine recount -- results due by Thursday. Current margin in Senate race is 12,562 (.15%). Not all results have been uploaded to Sec of State site. More Dem than GOP remains out, thus margin may shrink further still. pic.twitter.com/3xmIvUXcol — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) November 10, 2018

As soon as the announcement was made, Andrew Gillum tweeted that he was "replacing my earlier concession with an unapologetic and uncompromised call to count every vote."

I am replacing my earlier concession with an unapologetic and uncompromised call to count every vote. — Andrew Gillum (@AndrewGillum) November 10, 2018

Twitler is not happy:

Trying to STEAL two big elections in Florida! We are watching closely! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 10, 2018

Mayor Gillum conceded on Election Day and now Broward County has put him “back into play.” Bill Nelson conceded Election - now he’s back in play!? This is an embarrassment to our Country and to Democracy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 9, 2018

Rick Scott was up by 50,000+ votes on Election Day, now they “found” many votes and he is only up 15,000 votes. “The Broward Effect.” How come they never find Republican votes? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 9, 2018

As soon as Democrats sent their best Election stealing lawyer, Marc Elias, to Broward County they miraculously started finding Democrat votes. Don’t worry, Florida - I am sending much better lawyers to expose the FRAUD!

Tomato is unhappy

Go ahead and recount! Losers will lose twice! #FloridaRecount — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) November 10, 2018

Final recount should be done by November 15th.