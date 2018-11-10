Andrew Gillum Retracts His Concession As FL Gov And Sen Race Go To Recount

Andrew Gillum has decided to retract his concession in the Florida Governor's race, to the frustration of Ron DeSantis, Donald Trump and the entire GOP. In fact, they really don't want a recount or any more votes to be counted *at all*. Trump called it a disgrace. Marco Rubio says Democratic lawyers will descend on Florida to steal races. And Matt "DUI" Gaetz was caught on video screaming like a lunatic about the recounts.
But, you know, it's the Democrats trying to stop democracy, right? Voting only matters to Republicans if it is THEIR votes. They don't want Democratic votes counted.
When a statewide machine recount was ordered on Saturday, the GOP was pissed. Democrats were ecstatic. The recount is for Senator, Governor and Commissioner of Agriculture races, NBC reports.
Here is the recount order:
As soon as the announcement was made, Andrew Gillum tweeted that he was "replacing my earlier concession with an unapologetic and uncompromised call to count every vote."
Twitler is not happy:
Tomato is unhappy
Final recount should be done by November 15th.
