Crowd Roars 'Bring It Home' As Gillum Rips DeSantis, FL GOP

Andrew Gillum, Democrat running for governor in Florida, joined Chuck Todd today, who was there with an audience who'd submitted questions for Gillum. Todd picked several to discuss, including who paid for Gillum's tickets when he went to see "Hamilton," and how coordination of relief went during Hurricane Michael in the middle of a heated political campaign. Gillum was forthright and relaxed with his answers, even when he had pointed criticism for his opponent, Ron DeSantis.

Todd's final question to Gillum, though, had to do with the racism Gillum has faced, not just from DeSantis, but from Republicans in general. Today, he was targeted with a new racist robocall ad, wherein someone pretending to be a minstrelized version of Gillum spoke about him in the most racist and derogatory terms. The DeSantis campaign claimed no connection to it, and denounced it like it knew it had to. Yet, this wasn't even the FIRST time Mayor Gillum was targeted with a robocall like this - that time it was found a white supremacist group was responsible for the calls. Republicans don't exactly repudiate white supremacists...the Proud Boys joined Republicans in their mob-like attack on Nancy Pelosi this weekend in Florida, and just last night, the "president" called for normalizing the use of the word "Nationalist" again.

Despite DeSantis' disavowals from these robocalls, he has blown plenty of his own dogwhistles about race in this campaign, and Gillum was not shy about addressing them with Chuck Todd. At several points throughout his answers, the crowd behind Todd erupted in applause, and at the end, some were even shouting, "Bring it home!" to Gillum (who was answering from a remote location...) It was gratifying, and we can only hope his confidence in the people of Florida to reject this racism is not misplaced. Like he said: when we vote, we win.

Transcript below: