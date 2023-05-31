FL GOP Rep Shreds DeSantis: ‘Bring It On’

It looks like Meatballl Ron's terrible people skills have come back to haunt him on the presidential campaign trail.
By NewsHound EllenMay 31, 2023

Congressman Greg Steube told a very receptive Donald Trump Jr. about being snubbed for five years by Gov. Ron DeSantis until he suddenly started to demand support for his presidential run.

Steube said he tried many times to talk about issues in his district with Gov. DeSantis but always got “crickets.” Even when DeSantis came into the district because of a hurricane, Steube was excluded from press conferences, he said.

“And that’s just not how your father operates,” Steube added. That’s not how, frankly, any leader should operate.”

It wasn’t until Trump started gaining supporters over DeSantis that Steube started hearing from the DeSantis campaign. “After five years you suddenly care about talking to me about anything?” Steube sneered. But instead of cultivating him and other Republicans, the DeSantis team threatened to primary members of Congress who endorsed Trump.

“That is not how leaders operate,” Steube said. “You don’t operate by fear, and I say bring it on.”

Of course, operating by fear is exactly how Trump operates. But, apparently, he knows how to work a MAGA crowd much better than Ol' Puddin’ Fingers. And that could hurt him bigly in the upcoming primary.

