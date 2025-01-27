Top Insider Reveals Elon Musk's Most Epic Trolling Backfires

By Cliff SchecterJanuary 27, 2025

The man once hailed as a visionary, compared to Tony Stark(!), turned out to be much more Tony Soprano. W/out the smarts. Or charm. Musk isn’t just a bad, banal & boorish billionaire; he’s a national security threat wrapped in a veneer of faux-tech-bro swagger and cringe uncle jokes.

The image of Musk’s Nazi salute, captured in stark, horrifying clarity, is burned into our collective memory now. As he stood there like a Frankenstein'd doofus—with one of the more punchable smirks witnessed by humanity—joining a man whose entire ethos is built on division, hatred, and autocracy. The Apartheid Emerald Baby revealed himself not just complicit, but the most active sponsor of the worst right-wing, genocidal impulses in America and global politics.

Please watch the video and remember...We MUST grow independent media to stop Musk, Trump, and the fascists they represent here and around the world. And the corporate media that juggles their nutsacks. You can help by SUBSCRIBING to Cliff's Edge, so I can keep producing videos--TRUTH--every day.

